Macworld readers help decipher the WWDC teasers

While we’re still waiting for the March April event to bring some new products, Apple at least gave us something to talk about this week. The Worldwide Developers Conference will be held June 7-11 in an all-online format just like last year. We’re expecting some great things for the Mac, a peek at iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS 12, but like always, we’re hoping there are some clues hidden in the teaser images.

We talked about it on our podcast this week, but we left the real detective work to our readers—and they had some wild theories. Here are few of our favorites.

Apple Glasses

It’s pretty clear that Apple wants us to focus on the fact that each of the memoji characters in the images are wearing glasses. On the surface, they’re a mere prop to reflect the icons that are on the MacBook’s display, but there could be something deeper going on.

APPLE GLASS! Wait !!!!! Is it really happening?? I’m so damn excited — pulkit kalra (@pulkitxx) March 31, 2021

The reflection/projection from the mac onto the glasses look weirdly like AR glasses… all the teaser images look like this… — tweeted: (@innovationsdead) March 30, 2021

MacBook upgrades

Of all the things we expect from the Mac both at WWDC and in 2021, we’re mostly excited about the changes coming to the MacBook line. And readers think we might see some of them at WWDC.

Face ID coming to MacBooks obviously — Jeremy Walker (@DuffSurly) March 31, 2021

AR true depth camera on MacBookPro, hopefully includes some gesture controls. — Blender Sushi Guy 🐌 Universal Blendful SandBox (@jimmygunawanapp) March 31, 2021

Going with OLED 120hz screens on laptops and new iDevices — Nick Perkins • 😷 💉 • Psalm 40:3 • #StopAsianHate (@revdevnick) March 30, 2021

Mini LED displays ? — Terry L (@macguy1959) March 30, 2021

It’s in the Calendar

It’s hard to miss the Calendar icon reflected front and center in the glasses, so WWDC could bring some new productivity improvements for the Mac.

re-introduction of calendar widget? — Cleaney🙋🏻‍♂️ (@cameronleaney) March 31, 2021

Apple is finally going to come out with a business-class all-in-one app that combines Calendar, Mail, and Contacts?



Oh wait… pic.twitter.com/bikjNQRZfE — Robert Coogan (@BobfromCT) March 30, 2021

And some wild theories

Because why not?

21 new things on the Jun 7th? — Brendan Murphy (@murphybre96) March 30, 2021

So on July 7 we will all be turned into cartoons by Apple? — Bry (@irebry) March 30, 2021

Apple ™ Hair Dye.



All the original iMac colors. — Michael Steiner (@vdubya) March 30, 2021

