Game on: Apple Arcade bolsters its library with classic App Store favs

If you have no plans for this weekend, Apple has something for you. The company announced on Friday a major expansion of its Apple Arcade service, adding over 30 new and classic games, as well as a couple of new game categories to help you peruse the library that now includes over 180 titles.

This is the first time Apple has allowed games to exist in both the App Store and Apple Arcade and represents and major concession for the service. The games still don’t allow in-app purchases but otherwise offer the same gameplay and experience despite having a separate entry in the store.

Apple Arcade’s new Timeless Classics category features digital versions of all-time favorite, with some offering a new take on a game, such as Really Bad Chess, which is chess but with random pieces. Other games include Backgammon+, Tiny Crossword+, Solitaire by MobilityWare‪+, and Sudoku Simple. The new App Store Greats category showcases games that have been popular on the App Store. Title include Chameleon Run+, Fruit Ninja Classic+, Mini Metro+, Monument Valley+, and Threes! The “+” surname on games separates it from the App Store listing and appears at the top of the store when you search if you subscribe to Apple Arcade.

Here’s a list of some of the exclusive Apple Arcade games that are now available:

Cut the Rope Remastered: A revised version of the popular Cut the Rope puzzler, where you cut ropes, avoid obstacles, figure out momentum swings and more to feed the adorable Om Nom some candy.

NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition : The popular basketball game features NBA rosters, standard 5-on-5 compatition, and “over-the-top games on Blacktop.”

The popular basketball game features NBA rosters, standard 5-on-5 compatition, and “over-the-top games on Blacktop.” Simon’s Cat: Story Time: Based on the animated series, this game features match-three puzzles that you need to solve to preserve Simon’s tranquil home.

Star Trek: Legends: Control a team made up of Spock, Jean-Luc Piccard, Worf, and more of your favorite Star Trek characters as you discover new worlds.

SongPop Party: A music trivia game where you can test your knowledge of modern day hits and cult slassics with online opponents.

The Oregon Trail: This classic about 19th-century pioneer life on the Oregon Trail gets a “modern twist.”

Star Trek: Legends is now available in Apple Arcade.

Apple Arcade is a gaming subscription service available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. The company curates the Apple Arcade library for quality and the games have no in-app purchases. The service costs $4.99 per month or you can pay an annual fee of $49.99. It’s also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundles. Learn more about Apple Arcade in our FAQ.