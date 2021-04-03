Target is giving away $10 with every $100 Apple gift card purchase

Now that Apple has combined its iTunes and Apple Store cards into one everything card, deals are a bit harder to come by. But we’ve got one for you today: Target is giving away $10 Target gift cards with every $100 Apple gift card, essentially saving you 10 percent on whatever you buy. The offer is only good on digital cards, but the offer is good on any denomination that adds up to $100. Target Red Cardholders will save an additional 4.5 percent.

The Apple Gift Card is good for Apple or App Store subscriptions or digital purchases via the App Store, Apple TV or Apple Music, or devices at Apple.com or a retail store. The Target gift card can be used at Target.com or Target stores. There’s a limit of one offer per transaction, but you can order a second $100 card in a separate order and receive the offer again. Multiple orders may take up to a day to arrive.

The offer ends at 11:59pm PT tonight.