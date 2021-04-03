Home / Apple
Deal

Target is giving away $10 with every $100 Apple gift card purchase

Grab a last-minute basket filler.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor Macworld
Apple

Now that Apple has combined its iTunes and Apple Store cards into one everything card, deals are a bit harder to come by. But we’ve got one for you today: Target is giving away $10 Target gift cards with every $100 Apple gift card, essentially saving you 10 percent on whatever you buy. The offer is only good on digital cards, but the offer is good on any denomination that adds up to $100. Target Red Cardholders will save an additional 4.5 percent.

The Apple Gift Card is good for Apple or App Store subscriptions or digital purchases via the App Store, Apple TV or Apple Music, or devices at Apple.com or a retail store. The Target gift card can be used at Target.com or Target stores. There’s a limit of one offer per transaction, but you can order a second $100 card in a separate order and receive the offer again. Multiple orders may take up to a day to arrive.

The offer ends at 11:59pm PT tonight. 

Apple Gift Card

Apple Gift Card
MSRP: $100
Best Prices Today: US$100 at Target

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.
  • Follow