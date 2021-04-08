Macworld Podcast 737: Tim Cook and Apple’s sway over privacy, AR, and an Apple Car

Home / Apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook made some interesting revelations in a recent episode of the “Sway” podcast. We talk about Cook’s comments about privacy, augmented reality, his retirement and more on this episode of the Macworld Podcast. 

Before we talk about the Swisher/Cook interview, we talk about Apple’s announcement about its Find My program for third-party apps.

This is episode 737 with Jason CrossMichael Simon, and Roman Loyola

You can listen to Kara Swisher’s interview with Tim Cook on the Sway podcast. The New York Times also has a transcript available. 

Learn more about Apple’s Works with Find My announcement.

When the interview was released, we posted an article about the part regarding Tim Cook’s thoughts on retirement. Macworld readers had some strong opinions. 

