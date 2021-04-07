Save $80 on the Apple Watch Series 6 in stunning (Product) RED

With warmer weather approaching, we’re all starting to think about getting back in shape. And there’s no better companion than the Apple Watch Series 6. And today we’ve got a great deal on it. Amazon is selling the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 in gorgeous (Product) RED for $320, good for $80 off the MSRP and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is the Cadillac of smartwatches, with an array of features and sensors you won’t find anywhere else. In our 4.5-star review, we called the Apple Watch Series 6 “simply stellar,” and concluded that the extra expense over the SE or the Series 3 is definitely worth it.

The premium price doesn’t just get you a cool color. The Series 6 has an ECG, blood-oxygen sensor, fall detection, sleep tracking, always-on display, sleep tracking, and a second-gen heart-rate sensor. It’s also compatible with every previous band, so you’ll have no shortage of fashionable options. And as an extra bonus, you get three months of Apple Fitness+ for free.