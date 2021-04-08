This refurb iPhone SE for $250 is the perfect Apple device for your kid

No matter how old your kid is, we’re betting they want an iPhone. And we’re also betting you don’t want to buy them an expensive phone with a cellular plan. Today’s deal covers all of your bases. Amazon’s Woot is selling a fully unlocked refurbished iPhone SE for $250, about 40 percent off the MSRP and a great price for a phone without a contract commitment.

The only possible drawback is that this is a “scratched and dented” model, which means it could have some cosmetic imperfections. But it’ll probably get that way after a few days with your kid anyway. (In fact, we picked the iPhone SE as the best phone for younger kids for this very reason.) Other than the minor wear and tear, it’s guaranteed to be in full working condition.

The best thing about this particular deal is that you’re getting an unlocked phone that doesn’t need a contract. It’s basically an iPod touch with a bigger screen, faster processor, more storage, Touch ID, and a better camera. Plus you’ll get many years of software updates and a 90-day warranty. And what’s best, your kid will love it.