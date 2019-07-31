HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support starts rolling out to LG and Vizio TVs

At CES this January, Apple and several TV manufacturers announced that HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support would arrive on several prominent smart TV models this year. That promise is finally starting to turn into reality.

A few Samsung TVs already offer AirPlay 2 support, and even the TV app, but do not have support for HomeKit. They are joined this week by firmware updates to enable HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support on both LG and Vizio TVs.

LG began rolling out a firmware update to enable HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support to select TV models in the U.S. on July 30. The support is limited to “select LG OLED and NanoCell 4K UHD TVs with ThinQ AI capability.” The rest of LG’s 2019 UHD TV lineup is expected to get a firmware update to enable these features in October.

A day later, Vizio followed suit with a software update to add the features to the following Vizio SmartCast TVs:

VIZIO P-Series Quantum X (2019)

VIZIO P-Series Quantum (2019 and 2018)

VIZIO P-Series (2018, 2017 and 2016)

VIZIO M-Series Quantum (2019)

VIZIO M-Series (2018, 2017 and 2016)

VIZIO E-Series (2018, 2017 and 2016 UHD models)

VIZIO V-Series (2019)

VIZIO D-Series (2018)

Vizio’s support of these features is exceptional in that it is available on several models dating back to 2016, while most manufacturers are only supporting HomeKit and AirPlay 2 on their 2019 TV lineup.

If you have a support LG or Vizio smart TV, use your TV's menu to look for a software update. Many of these updates roll out gradually over time, so don't be surprised if it takes a week or two to reach you.