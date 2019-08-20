Apple Card is now available—with even better rewards than we thought

After a slow rollout over the past few couple of weeks, Apple Card is now available for any U.S. iPhone user who wants to apply. You can find the application inside the Wallet app, where you'll be able to begin the approval process.

While technically an Apple product, Apple Card is a MasterCard backed by Goldman Sachs. Apple has given it a hefty dose of smarts and iOS integration, however, with an emphasis on privacy and security features, and cash-back rewards delivered daily into your Apple Pay Cash balance. As a launch-day surprise, Apple has announced that Uber and Uber Eats can take advantage of the 3 percent rewards tier that was originally reserved solely for Apple purchases.

To apply for the Apple Card, you must be 18 or older and a U.S. citizen or lawful resident. You must also have an iPhone capable of using Apple Pay as. well as an iCloud account with two-factor authentication enabled to receive Daily Cash rewards.

The wallet.apple.com site has instructions for how to sign up, including a video. You sign up through the Wallet app and are able to use the card for online purchases and Apple Pay within minutes. A physical card for other purchases can then be mailed to you.

Open the Wallet app on your iPhone. Tap the (+) button in the upper-right. Select Apple Card. Fill in your info: name, date of birth, email, and phone number. You’ll be presented with a screen showing your credit limit and interest rate. Tap Accept.

Apple Card features and rewards

The Apple Card will pay you 3 percent back on Apple Store purchases and iTunes downloads, and 2 percent back on all other purchases made using Apple Pay. When you use the physical Apple Card, however, you’ll only get 1 percent back. Apple also announced Tuesday that it will be extending the top-tier 3 percent Daily Cash offer to select third-party merchants and apps, beginning with Uber and Uber Eats. Apple said it will continue to add more merchants and apps in the coming months.

This Daily Cash back goes directly onto your Apple Pay Cash balance, which is accessible inside the Wallet app. From there you can transfer money to a back account if you wish. The Wallet app is also designed to help you keep on top of payments and interest, and to smartly track and categorize your spending.

Apple Apple’s smart spending analyzer will tell you how much interest you’ll owe based on your payment.

Apple proudly proclaims that Apple Card has no fees: no late fees, no annual fees, no foreign transaction fees, no overage fees. Additionally, the physical card is titanium and has no card number, expiration date, or CVV number on it. That information is in the Wallet app if needed, where you can activate. a new card number if you need to.

For more details on all the things we already know about Apple Card, check out our FAQ.