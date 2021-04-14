Home / iPad
Get a new iPad Air for the lowest price we’ve ever seen

Save nearly $50 on the 64GB model.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor Macworld
Jason Cross/IDG

There may be a new iPad Pro on the way in just a few days, but most people won’t need all that power. That’s why the iPad Air exists, and Expercom (an Amazon Premier Partner) is selling it for cheaper than ever today, just $549.55 for the Space Gray 64GB model and $49.45 off the retail price.

The latest iPad Air was completely redesigned with no home button, iPad Pro-like slim bezels, a larger 10.9-inch display, and the latest A14 Bionic processor. It also features a new Touch ID sensor built into the power button and works with the new Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard. 

In our 4.5-star review of the iPad Air, we called it “an obvious leap over the regular iPad” and questioned why anyone would need to spend $200 on the Pro. And at this price, there’s no reason not to grab one.

MSRP: 64GB from $599, 256GB from $749
Best Prices Today: $549.55 at Amazon | US$599 at Apple

