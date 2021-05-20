Macworld Podcast: Apple Music lossless limitations, new Macs this summer

Apple Music now offers better-sounding audio streams—but can anybody really hear the difference? And it’s going to be an exciting summer filled with speedy new Apple silicon Macs. That’s what we cover in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 743 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
- Apple Music to get hi-res lossless streaming for no extra charge in June
- Audio limitations keep AirPods, HomePod from playing Apple Music Lossless tracks
- No one actually needs hi-res Apple Music audio
- Get ready for a rush of Apple-silicon Macs coming from Cupertino
