Apple releases macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update

Apple on Monday released the macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update. According to the release notes, the update:

Resolves an issue that may cause certain Mac notebooks to shut down during sleep

Fixes an issue that may degrade performance when working with very large files

Addresses an issue that may prevent Pages, Keynote, Numbers, iMovie, and GarageBand from updating

Apple also has a support document that details the security fixes in the Supplemental Update.

The company also released the iOS 12.4.1 Update, the tvOS 12.4.1 update, and the watchOS 5.3.1 update.

How to install the macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update

Before installing any operating system update, it's a good idea to back up your Mac. The download and installation will take several minutes.

When you're ready to install the update, click on the Apple menu and select About This Mac. Then click on the Software Update button. The Software Update system preference will open and look for the update. Once it's located, you can proceed with the installation.