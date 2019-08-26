News

Apple releases macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update

Update fixes a shutdown problem with some Mac laptops.

Senior Editor, Macworld |

macos mojave imac pro
Apple

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by Macworld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Apple on Monday released the macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update. According to the release notes, the update:

  • Resolves an issue that may cause certain Mac notebooks to shut down during sleep
  • Fixes an issue that may degrade performance when working with very large files
  • Addresses an issue that may prevent Pages, Keynote, Numbers, iMovie, and GarageBand from updating

Apple also has a support document that details the security fixes in the Supplemental Update.

The company also released the iOS 12.4.1 Update, the tvOS 12.4.1 update, and the watchOS 5.3.1 update.

How to install the macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update

Before installing any operating system update, it's a good idea to back up your Mac. The download and installation will take several minutes.

When you're ready to install the update, click on the Apple menu and select About This Mac. Then click on the Software Update button. The Software Update system preference will open and look for the update. Once it's located, you can proceed with the installation.

Related:

Roman has covered technology since the early 1990s. His career started at MacUser, and he's worked for MacAddict, Mac|Life, and TechTV. He's also written for MacRumors and Realtor.com.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon