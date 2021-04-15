Home / Mac
Add ports to your M1 MacBook with this awesome Anker USB-C hub deal

Grab an essential accessory for the lowest price we've ever seen.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor Macworld
If there’s one criticism we have of the new M1 MacBooks, it’s that the ports are extremely limited—just two USB-C ports and a headphone jack. But today’s deal will help. Amazon is selling an Anker USB-C hub built specifically for the MacBook for $36, 40 percent off the MSRP and the best price we’ve ever seen.

This hub plugs in perfectly to the USB-C ports on your laptop so you won’t have any dangling parts that can get snagged. And don’t worry about blocking those two USB-C ports—you’ll get them back (split into one multi-function USB-C port and one USB-C data port) along with a slew of others: two USB-A, HDMI, SD card, and microSD card slots. All in a hub that’s as thin as your MacBook.

If you’re constantly scrambling for dongles to plug in various things due to a lack of ports on your new MacBook, this hub will be a life-changer. So go grab one before the price goes back up.

[Today’s deal: Anker USB C Hub for MacBook, PowerExpand Direct 7-in-2 USB-C Hub for $36]

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.
