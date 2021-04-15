Add ports to your M1 MacBook with this awesome Anker USB-C hub deal

If there’s one criticism we have of the new M1 MacBooks, it’s that the ports are extremely limited—just two USB-C ports and a headphone jack. But today’s deal will help. Amazon is selling an Anker USB-C hub built specifically for the MacBook for $36, 40 percent off the MSRP and the best price we’ve ever seen.

This hub plugs in perfectly to the USB-C ports on your laptop so you won’t have any dangling parts that can get snagged. And don’t worry about blocking those two USB-C ports—you’ll get them back (split into one multi-function USB-C port and one USB-C data port) along with a slew of others: two USB-A, HDMI, SD card, and microSD card slots. All in a hub that’s as thin as your MacBook.

If you’re constantly scrambling for dongles to plug in various things due to a lack of ports on your new MacBook, this hub will be a life-changer. So go grab one before the price goes back up.

