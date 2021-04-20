How to watch Apple’s Spring Loaded event

How to watch the event
You’ll be able to watch the event at Apple.com and can add it to your calendar at the Apple Events page. The event takes place at 10 am Pacific Daylight Time. Here’s how that converts to other common time zones:
- U.S. / Canada: 20 April at 10am (PDT), 11am (MDT), noon (CDT), 1pm (EDT)
- UK: 6pm (BST)
- Europe: 7pm (CEST)
- India: 10:30pm (IST)
- Australia: 21 April at 1am (AWST), 2:30am (ACST), 3am (AEST)
The event will also stream at the Apple YouTube account, and we’ve embedded the video here.
Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
I have written professionally about technology for my entire adult professional life - over 20 years. I like to figure out how complicated technology works and explain it in a way anyone can understand.