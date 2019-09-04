Report: Apple event may contain 'One more thing,' upgraded Apple TV on the way

As we approach the big September 10 reveal of the iPhone 11, the rumor mill shows no signs of slowing down. The latest rumblings indicate that Apple will have a “One more thing” surprise in store for us, and could be on the verge of releasing an updated Apple TV. These may or may not be related.

Twitter tipster CoinX has accurately leaked several Apple products (or details of them) over the last couple years. The account doesn’t tweet often, but it updated on September 4 to quote Steve Jobs’ famous “One more thing...” line.

Over the years, several (but not all) Apple events have ended with a new product or service that was introduced by Steve Jobs, later Tim Cook, saying that "there’s one more thing...” Some such announcements have been minor (the iPod nano, iTunes Match) but most, especially recently, have been major product announcements. The only “One more thing...” announcements in the last five years were the Apple Watch, Apple Music, and the iPhone X.

What the announcement could be is anyone’s guess. It could be a relatively minor product like the Tile-like trackers recently leaked, or even something huge like an early preview of Apple’s AR glasses (Apple could announce it in September and ship it next year, as it did with Apple Watch).

It might even be a new Apple TV, which has also been recently tipped. Another Twitter leaker with the account @never_released claims that an Apple TV with the designation 11,1 and codename J305 is coming. No details were provided except that it upgrades the SoC from an A10X to an A12. Lending weight to the rumor, MacRumors says it has found references to this product in the iOS 13 internal codebase two which it has access.

A bump to the A12 is one of the items on our Apple TV wishlist, but it is far from the most important change Apple could make. Every time the Apple TV is brought up, Apple fans on Twitter, Reddit, forums, and article comments will universally pan the infamously awful Apple TV remote, and lament that it costs a lot more than nearly every competitor. A new, more powerful Apple TV may make for a better way to play Apple Arcade games, but is unlikely to satisfy fans if it doesn’t address those two critical faults.