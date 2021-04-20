Apple launches a surprise new iPhone 12 color

We weren’t expecting any iPhone news at today’s Spring Loaded event, but Apple threw us a bit of a curveball. Instead of a new model, we got a new color: purple.

Apple previously introduced a purple color with the iPhone 11 and now it’s bringing a similar shade to the iPhone 12 and 12 mini (sorry Pro fans). Like the other iPhone 12 colors, the aluminum sides match the back of the device. The rest of the iPhone is the same as the current model (obviously).

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in purple will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, April 23, with availability beginning Friday, April 30.