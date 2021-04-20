Home / Mac / News
The new M1 iMac in pictures

A colorful look at the new all-in-one.
Roman Loyola
The new iMac ushers in a new colorful chapter in the history of Apple’s all-in-one computer. It is available in seven different shades, and comes with matching input devices and cables. To get a better idea of what the new iMac looks like, take a look at the pictures below.

Blue M1 iMac

Green M1 iMac

Orange M1 iMac

Pink M1 iMac

Silver M1 iMac

Yellow M1 iMac

M1 iMac magnetic power connector

The $1,499 and $1,699 iMacs have two Thunderbolt ports and two USB-C ports.

Touich ID is available on the iMac 24″

Magic Keyboard iMac with Touch ID

Extended Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

Color-coordinated Magic Mouse

Color-coordinated Magic Trackpad

