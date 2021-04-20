The new M1 iMac in pictures

The new iMac ushers in a new colorful chapter in the history of Apple’s all-in-one computer. It is available in seven different shades, and comes with matching input devices and cables. To get a better idea of what the new iMac looks like, take a look at the pictures below.

Apple

Blue M1 iMac Apple

Green M1 iMac Apple

Orange M1 iMac Apple

Pink M1 iMac Apple

Silver M1 iMac Apple

Yellow M1 iMac Apple

M1 iMac magnetic power connector Apple

The $1,499 and $1,699 iMacs have two Thunderbolt ports and two USB-C ports. Apple

Touich ID is available on the iMac 24″ Apple

Magic Keyboard iMac with Touch ID Apple

Extended Magic Keyboard with Touch ID Apple

Color-coordinated Magic Mouse Apple

Color-coordinated Magic Trackpad Apple

Apple

Apple

Apple