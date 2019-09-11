The iPhone 7 is now for sale in Apple’s Clearance store online

News

Apple's most affordable iPhone is this discontinued model available in 32GB or 128GB capacities.

With the announcement of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro on Tuesday, Apple rejiggered its iPhone lineup. In addition to the new phones, Apple is still selling the iPhone XR and iPhone 8 but with lower prices.

The iPhone 7, however, has been dropped from the lineup. It’s still available for purchase, however, in Apple’s online Clearance store. With prices starting at $399, it’s $50 cheaper than an iPhone 8. It could be a good deal for someone on a budget, or if you’re buying a phone for your kid.

Keep in mind, though, that the iPhone 7 is now considered a discontinued product (which is why it’s on clearance). That means that Apple could soon stop offering support for it.

As of this writing, the clearance store has only jet black models available. The iPhone 7 is available with 32GB ($399) or 128GB ($449); the iPhone 7 Plus is available with 32GB ($499) and 128GB ($549).

