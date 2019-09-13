Hurry and order your iPhone 11 Pro in Midnight Green because they’re selling fast

It only took 20 minutes for some iPhones to sell out of their preorder allotment. And as you might have guessed, the most popular model is the biggest one in the newest color. While iPhone 11 stock seems to be plentiful, the iPhone 11 Pros are starting to slip. You can still get many combinations with guaranteed Sept. 20 delivery, but some Pro models won’t ship for several weeks (all shipping times listed below are as of this writing):

iPhone 11 Pro

64GB, Midnight Green

Verizon: 2-3 weeks

AT&T: 5-7 days

Sprint: 2-3 weeks

T-Mobile: 2-3 weeks

Unlocked: Sept. 20

256GB/512GB, Midnight Green

Verizon: 2-3 weeks

AT&T: 2-3 weeks

Sprint: 2-3 weeks

T-Mobile: 2-3 weeks

Unlocked: 5-7 days

iPhone 11 Pro Max

All capacities

Verizon: Sept. 20

AT&T: Sept. 20

T-Mobile: 7-10 days

Unlocked: 5-7 days

Some other scattered models have also shipped beyond their Sept. 20 release, including the Space Gray Pro Max at AT&T and T-Mobile. Whether that’s the result of short stock or high demand is unknown, but the message is clear: Hurry up and order because the model you want might be sold out sooner than you think.