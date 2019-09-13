The best version of the not-yet-released 10.2-inch iPad is already $29 off at Amazon

If it’s rare for new Apple products to go on sale, it’s basically nonexistent for them to go on sale before they’re actually on sale, unless you’re taking part in a trade-in or some convoluted carrier special. But Amazon is running a no-strings-attached genuine sale on the newest iPad.

And it’s not an insignificant sale ether. If you preorder the new iPad on Amazon right now, you can get the 128GB model for $400Remove non-product link, good for $29 off its $429 list price. It’s the only model that’s on sale (you’ll pay full price for the 32GB and the cellular versions), and we’re willing to bet it’s the only sale you’re going to see until Black Friday. We recommend the 128GB version because the 32GB in the base model will fill up extremely fast.

You can also save on the Apple Smart KeyboardRemove non-product link, which is compatible with the 10.2-inch iPad. Normally selling for $159, Amazon has it for $107, not quite an all-time low, but still an excellent price. The new iPad also supports the Apple Pencil, which you can get for $95Remove non-product link, a few dollars less than Apple’s $99 list price. So if you’ve been on the fence about pre-ordering a new iPad, this should push you over.