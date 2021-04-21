10 important Apple event tidbits you may have missed

There was a lot of new stuff announced at Apple’ Spring Loaded event. You’ve probably already read about the new iMac, iPad Pro, AirTag, and Siri Remote, but like us, there are a bunch of small things you probably missed:

The entry-level M1 iMac has a lot of sacrifices

We were pretty stoked when Apple announced that the new 24-inch 4.5K M1 iMac starts at $1,299, but what we didn’t realize is there’s a pretty large asterisk. Not only is it missing one of the GPU cores versus the $1,499 model, but it also doesn’t have any USB 3 ports, Touch ID, or Gigabit Ethernet. Apple says they’re add-ons (not the USB ports though), but at that point, you might as well just spring for the higher model.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is a lot more expensive now

The iPad Pro has never been cheap, but the new model has some serious sticker shock. Where the previous iPad Pro topped out at $1,649 for the 12.9-inch model with LTE and a gig of storage, the same model will now cost $1,999 and you can spend as much as $2,399 on the 2TB model, the same price you’d pay for a 16-inch MacBook Pro. That’s because the base price has increased by $100, Apple is charging 2050 more for the same storage, and the cellular costs have jumped by $50.

Apple’s new AirTags took up a small portion of the keynote, but they’re definitely a cool addition to Apple’s product line. And they’re not too expensive either, just $29 each or $99 for a pack of four. But if you want to attach them to a bag or keychain, you’ll need a separate dongle that houses the AirTag. They start at $29 for an Apple one, but if you want the most luxurious case for your AirTag, you can buy a Hermes bag charm for $299. Not enough? How about a Hermes Luggage Tag or $449.

The iPad Magic Keyboard comes in white

Apple didn’t unveil an Apple Pencil or update the iPad’s Magic Keyboard at the Spring Loaded event, but it did introduce a new color: White. It’s not available for purchase yet, but we assume you’ll be able to preorder it Friday for shipping in May.

There are new Apple Watch band colors

The Apple Watch didn’t get any stage time during the Spring Loaded event, but Apple still brought its colorful springtime spirit to its line of wearables. The online Apple Store has a slew of new band colors available for purchase, from the cheerful (Product) RED Sport Loop and Chlorine Blue/Green Glow Nike Sport Band to the understated Mallard Green Sport Band.

The AirTag battery is replaceable

Apple isn’t exactly known for the repairability of its devices, but the AirTag isn’t one that you won’t need to take to the Apple Store when it dies. When the battery dies in about a year (based on Apple’s estimates), a standard CR2032 coin cell battery is all you need to replace it. We’re not sure yet how the back pops off, but Apple says it can be easily replaced.

Apple Card users can merge their accounts

Apple kicked off the keynote by talking about a new feature for Apple Card that lets family members easily share the same account using Family Sharing. It’s a feature that should have been there from the start, but the good news is, you don’t need to be a new Apple Card subscriber to take advantage of it. Existing users will be able to merge their Apple Card accounts to get a higher shared credit limit while keeping the lower of the two APRs.

The new Siri Remote doesn’t have a U1 chip

Apple made a big deal about the AirTag’s ability to pinpoint locations within feet when using an iPhone 11 and iPhone 12, but if you want to keep track of the new Siri Remote, you’re going to need to strap an AirTag to it. Surprisingly, the Siri Remote doesn’t have a U1 chip inside it, so you won’t be able to track it down to the couch cushion it’s trapped in.

AirTag engraving is free

AirTags are cheap enough to buy in packs of four, but what’s really cool is how you can personalize them. We’re not talking about the colorful dongles—each AirTag can be engraved with four characters (letters and numbers) or three emoji. That’s a nice touch.

MagSafe is back, kind of

One of the cooler new features on the new iMac is the cable that attaches to the back of the screen. The cord matches the color of the iMac, which is cool enough, but the connection is very reminiscent of MagSafe, with a magnetic attachment that comes loose with a firm tug. We’ve heard rumors that MagSafe is returning to the MacBook, but we didn’t expect it to show up in the iMac first.