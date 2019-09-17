Macworld's October Digital Magazine: Is it time to replace your iPhone?

Every day, Macworld brings you the essential daily news and other info about all things Apple. But staying on top of that torrent of information can be a constant challenge. One solution: the Macworld digital magazine.

In the October issue see the 5 signs that you need to replace your iPhone. We’ve also got 10 of our favorite complications for Apple Watch. Find out what Intel’s new chips mean for the future of MacBooks. Plus, 10 incredibly useful Mac keyboard shortcuts you should be using.

• MacUser: How Apple reinvents its core business to keep growing

• MacUser Reviews: Anker PowerCore+ 19000 PD battery pack, Fledging Shell Thunderbolt 3, Malwarebytes Premium

• iOS Central: Traveling with Apple tech: What soars, what falls flat

• iOS Central Reviews: Zagg Folio keyboard case for iPad mini 5, YubiKey 5Ci

• Working Mac: Dark mode is coming to Office on the web, plus Outlook for iOS and Android

• Playlist: How to use Siri for hands-free Apple TV control. Plus, Bose SoundSport Wireless Bluetooth Headphones review

• Mac 911: What iTunes means when it tells you deleted songs might not be moved to the Trash; one big reason you may not be able to download an app update

Check out the responsive view on our platform. While in the issue, swipe to an article page (for example, MacUser) tap the screen to reveal the app menu, go to the bottom menu and tap the text icon (bottom right). To go back to PDF view, tap the PDF icon in the same location.

You’ll need your email and subscription password to access your issues on the new platform. If you haven’t created a password for your subscription, follow the steps below.

To set up your account with a password for the Digital Edition of Macworld:

While connected to wi-fi, go to the Macworld app on your device. Tap the 'Account' icon in the bottom right. upper left menu > My Account.

If you're a Print or Digital Subscriber: Tap the 'Sign In' option. Tap the 'Sign Up' button. Enter your email address and create a password. Keep your password somewhere safe. Tap the 'Continue' button. Go to 'Library' tab. Enjoy!

If you've subscribed from within the app (in-app purchase): Tap 'Restore Purchases'. Tap 'Restore'. Go to the 'Library' tab. Download your prior pruchases Enjoy!



From a desktop, go to macworld.com/customer_service to create a password for your subscription. (If you read the Replica edition through Zinio, your process will not change.)

Should you need assistance, please call 800-288-6848, or email us at macworld@emailcustomerservice.com, and we’ll be happy to help you.

Please update to the latest version of our app in the App Store.

