Macworld Podcast: What’s to like about the M1 iMac, new iPad Pro, and more

Spring Loaded has sprung! Apple’s latest event is powered by the M1, bringing us a new iMac, iPad Pad, and more. We’ll talk about what happened in Apple’s latest event on this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 737 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Get info

We have an article that summarizes all of the products revealed at Apple’s event. This article also provide links to more content to help you dive deeper into each product.

Listen to episode 739

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.