Stolen MacBook Pro schematics confirm HDMI, SD card, and MagSafe

Yesterday might have been a big deal for Apple with the launch of the M1 iMac, iPad Pro, and AirTag trackers, but one of Apple’s MacBook suppliers didn’t have such a good day. Bloomberg reports that Quanta Computer Inc, a key supplier for Apple’s MacBooks, was hit with a $50 million ransomware attack by a well-known dark web hacking group REvil.

After refusing to pay the exorbitant sum, REvil made good on its threat. As Bloomberg reports, the group “posted schematics for a new laptop, including 15 images detailing the guts of what appears to be a Macbook designed as recently as March 2021.” Bloomberg didn’t divulge what was in the documents, but Macrumors, who also saw the schematics after they were published, says they clearly show new ports coming to the next-gen notebook:

On the right side of the machine, there’s a visible HDMI port, accompanied by a USB-C/Thunderbolt port and followed by an SD Card reader. The left side features two additional USB-C/Thunderbolt ports and a ‌MagSafe‌ charging slot, for a total of three USB-C/Thunderbolt ports instead of four as we have today.

Macrumors also says that “Leaked images of the new MacBook Pro floating around on Twitter also confirm that the device will not feature a Touch Bar.”

It was previously rumored that Apple would be returning ports and MagSafe to the upcoming MacBooks as well as tweaking the design and removing the Touch Bar. Apple just released a new iMac at its Spring Loaded event, so we’re not expecting to see any new Macs until at least WWDC in June.