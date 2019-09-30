Apple releases bugfix updates iOS 13.1.2 and iPadOS 13.1.2

After each major fall iOS release, Apple invariably follows up with a series of really small releases that don’t add any features, they just fix some bugs. Despite public beta tests that last for months, some problems simply aren’t found until the new release is running on hundreds of millions of devices (or they simply couldn’t get fixed in time).

The latest such release is iOS 13.1.2, which includes the following fixes:

Fixes a bug where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup.

Fixes an issue where Camera may not work.

Addresses an issue where the flashlight may not activate.

Fixes a bug that could result in a loss of display calibration data.

Fixes an issue where shortcuts could not be run from HomePod.

Addresses an issue where Bluetooth may disconnect on certain vehicles.

In addition to the iOS update for iPhones, Apple has released iPadOS 13.1.2, which has separate release notes:

Fixes a bug where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup.

Fixes an issue where shortcuts could not be run from HomePod.

If you’ve already upgraded to iOS 13 or 13.1, you’re encouraged to download and apply these updates. In addition to the fixes listed here, they may also include security updates that help protect you from bad actors online.