Skip the iMac and grab an M1 MacBook Pro for the lowest price ever

We’ll admit that the new iMac has us drooling over desktops again, but there are lots of reasons to hold off on buying one. Here’s one more: Amazon is selling the M1 MacBook Pro for $1,150 today, slashing $150 off the price and bringing it down to an all-time-low price.

Like the iMac, the MacBook Pro has Apple’s new M1 processor, which brings impressive speed gains over the prior model as well as up to 20 hours of battery life, a 16-core neural engine, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of unified memory. It’s all wrapped up inside a 13-inch retina display with with Touch ID built into the newest Magic Keyboard. In or 4.5-star review, we called the MacBook Pro “an astounding machine” that’s nothing less than “a revolutionary moment for the Mac.”

If you want more storage or RAM, you’ll need to look elsewhere, but if you’re happy with the base model—which is definitely a solid machine—go grab one before the price jumps back up.