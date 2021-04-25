Home / Apple
Feature

These are your favorite and not-so-favorite Apple event announcements

All the colors.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor Macworld
M1 iMac 24'
Apple

We’ve written a whole lot about Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event, so for today’s article, we’re handing the words over to you. Here are your favorite announcements from the event and some things you don’t like.

The polarizing new iMac

Many of you love the new iMac and its new design, features, and palette of colors.

But many of you also hated its new design, features, and palette of colors.

The quizzically powerful iPad Pro

There’s no doubting the new iPad pro’s awesome power and display.

But all that power has y’all wondering what to do with it.

The AirTag trackers got your attention

Many of you bought an AirTag (or four) and were interested in the new product.

But a few of you aren’t sold on the idea.

The pleasing Purple iPhone 12

But you all really really like purple.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.
  • Follow