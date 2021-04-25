These are your favorite and not-so-favorite Apple event announcements

We’ve written a whole lot about Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event, so for today’s article, we’re handing the words over to you. Here are your favorite announcements from the event and some things you don’t like.
The polarizing new iMac
Many of you love the new iMac and its new design, features, and palette of colors.
But many of you also hated its new design, features, and palette of colors.
The quizzically powerful iPad Pro
There’s no doubting the new iPad pro’s awesome power and display.
But all that power has y’all wondering what to do with it.
The AirTag trackers got your attention
Many of you bought an AirTag (or four) and were interested in the new product.
But a few of you aren’t sold on the idea.
The pleasing Purple iPhone 12
But you all really really like purple.
Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.