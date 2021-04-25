These are your favorite and not-so-favorite Apple event announcements

We’ve written a whole lot about Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event, so for today’s article, we’re handing the words over to you. Here are your favorite announcements from the event and some things you don’t like.

The polarizing new iMac

Many of you love the new iMac and its new design, features, and palette of colors.

Objectively the new M1 iMac. I love the M1 Macs and any announcement about them will always be exciting, especially with the new slick design and TOUCH ID COMING TO MAC DESKTOP FINALLY!



It’s even more beautiful than I ever imagined



The power brick with Ethernet port is just awesome #AppleEvent — Subhankar Sarkar (@SubhankarS) April 20, 2021

But many of you also hated its new design, features, and palette of colors.

Everything but beautiful!Still outdated design with a massive chin!In 2021 who is buying a 24" monitor?Colour selection is weird and top of it you don't get black or silver option…..Face ID would be nice but the keyboard with Touch ID is ok. — Zsolt GaLi Galambos (@ZsoltGalambos) April 20, 2021

Shoulda made it thicker and put the tech behind the display, that chin is awful and so dated. — Chicago Gump (@GriffinTSmith) April 20, 2021

What the hell?



No Face ID…no 27” version…and *it still has the damn chin*…☹️



AND WHERE THE HELL IS THE ETHERNET PORT?



Sorry, think I’ll pass. — Brian Barjenbruch (@43BrianB) April 20, 2021

Unfortunately Apple is making the iMac “disposable” like the iPad or iPhone. There is no upgrade or really good expand ability and with it going ARM based I can’t use Windows. I think I’ll stay with my iPhone and iPad but need to revert elsewhere for desktop/mobile computing. — Damian (@iNexxFear) April 21, 2021

The quizzically powerful iPad Pro

There’s no doubting the new iPad pro’s awesome power and display.

I wub it. I have no need for it, like what I have, use what I have, but wub it very much. Apple’s outdid itself.



Not all that crazy about color this or that. I like Apple products that make life amazing, all iPads do that. Interesting no HomePod Mini demos with it? — EarlyRiser (@VeryEarlyRiser) April 20, 2021

iPad with M1. That’s awesome — fotobok (@fotobok) April 21, 2021

But all that power has y’all wondering what to do with it.

Ehh. I stand by my statement that the iPad Pro has too much horsepower than it can handle. It may have laptop specs, but it doesn’t have the software to show for it. If Apple wants this to be a replacement laptop, then iPadOS needs fixing — Spaceboi Scaphandre🔞Days Gone PC is too long away (@Dr_Scaphandre) April 20, 2021

The new M1 iPad Pro will enable us to do iPadOS crippled not very much even faster! — Non-seditious American (@SteveInSacto) April 24, 2021

dont need m1 power, ipad air is already beyond overkill as it is🤣. — Tyler (@Tyler94519182) April 22, 2021

Where is MacOS Big Sur? Why bring M1 to iPad with it's hands tied? — Arcturus (@nilmagstar) April 20, 2021

The AirTag trackers got your attention

Many of you bought an AirTag (or four) and were interested in the new product.

Definitely the AirTags I always loose my items and this will make life a lot more easier XD — Jacob Maximoff (@jacob2k27) April 24, 2021

Glad I ordered the four pack — Ben (@VlCTORIAVALE) April 24, 2021

Just ordered an engraved 4 pack and it says they’ll arrive May 17-24. — Chelsea🖖🏼 (@CheloceanJK) April 23, 2021

But a few of you aren’t sold on the idea.

Can’t say I’m keen and in places which are not dominated by Apple devices the long range feature I doubt will provide results, this is one to test in those situations, prediction-Retired within 24 months. 😂 — MacFix EU – Darren (@MacFixEU) April 24, 2021

The pleasing Purple iPhone 12

But you all really really like purple.

If only this color came out earlier 😢. — Agrim Dhingra (@agrim_d) April 24, 2021

My blue iPhone is so yesterday…… 🙁 — Dan Bishop (@danb4me) April 20, 2021