macOS Big Sur 11.3 is now available

Apple on Monday released macOS Big Sur 11.3, an update to the Mac operating system. The update includes improved support for AirTag, iPhone and iPad apps on Apple Silicon Macs, new Safari features, and more.

Improving iPhone and iPad apps on M1 Macs

If you have a Mac with Apple Silicon (the M1 chip) and have been running iPhone and iPad apps, this is an update you’ll want to install. The update has new Touch Alternatives settings so you can set keyboard commands in place of touch input that you would usually perform on an iPhone or iPad. To enable Touch Alternatives, click on the app’s name in the menu bar and select Preferences.

For anyone playing an iPhone game on an M1 Mac, the update has a new Controller Emulation that maps game controller functions to a Mac’s keyboard and mouse. Also an iPad app can be launched with a larger window, and M1 Macs now have Hibernation support.

Here are the release notes for the macOS Big Sur 11.3 update.

macOS Big Sur 11.3 adds support for AirTag, includes iPhone and iPad app improvements for Macs with M1, introduces separate skin tone variations for emoji with couples, and adds more diverse voice options for Siri. AirTag and Find My • Support for AirTag to keep track of and find your important items like your keys, wallet, backpack and more, privately and securely in the Find My app • The Find My network with hundreds of millions of devices can help you find your AirTag, even when it isn’t nearby • Lost Mode notifies you when your AirTag is found, and you can enter a phone number where you can be contacted iPhone and iPad apps on Macs with M1 • Option to change an iPhone and iPad app’s window size • Support for displaying the highest resolution version of an iPhone or iPad app in full screen • Keyboard support for iPhone and iPad games designed to use device tilt • Keyboard, mouse and trackpad support for iPhone and iPad games that support game controllers Emoji • Support for separate skin tones for each individual in all variations of the couple kissing emoji and couple with heart emoji • New face emojis, heart emojis, woman with a beard emoji Siri • Siri now includes more diverse voice options Apple Music • Autoplay keeps music playing by automatically playing a similar song, once you’ve reached the end of a song or playlist • City charts showcase what’s popular in over 100 cities from all over the world Podcasts • Podcasts Show Pages are redesigned to make it easier to start listening • Option to save and download episodes, automatically adding them to your Library for quick access • Download behavior and notification settings can be customized on a show-by-show basis • Top Charts and popular categories in Search help you discover new shows News • Redesigned News+ feed enables Apple News+ subscribers to quickly find, download, and manage magazine and newspaper issues • All-new Search experience that helps you find relevant topics, channels, and stories Safari • Start Page section order can now be customized • Additional WebExtensions API lets developers offer extensions that replace the new tab page • Web Speech API lets developers incorporate speech recognition into their web pages for real-time captioning, dictation, and voice navigation • WebM and Vorbis video and audio format support Reminders • Ability to sort Today Smart list • Support for syncing the order of reminders in lists across your devices • Option to print your reminder lists Gaming • Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller or Sony PS5 DualSense™ Wireless Controller support Mac computers with the M1 chip • Hibernation support About This Mac • About this Mac displays Apple warranty status and AppleCare+ coverage in the Service tab when signed in with Apple ID • Support for purchasing and enrolling in AppleCare+ for eligible Mac computers from About This Mac This release also fixes the following issues: • Reminders created via Siri may be unintentionally set for early morning hours • iCloud Keychain might not turn off • AirPods audio routing to incorrect device for Automatic Switching • AirPods Automatic Switching notifications might be missing or duplicated • External 4K monitors may not display in full resolution when connected over USB-C • Login window may not display properly after restarting Mac mini (M1, 2020) • The Dwell feature may not work in the Accessibility Keyboard Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices, and require an Apple ID. For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT211896 For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Before updating your Mac, it’s a good idea to back up your data, just in case the update causes problems.

To install the update, you need an internet connection. Also, your Mac will need to restart in order to finish the installation. Here are the steps.