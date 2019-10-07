If you bought an iPhone 6s or 6s Plus in the past year, Apple might fix it for free

The iPhone 11 might be getting all of the attention, but Apple isn’t ignoring users of its older phones. If you bought an iPhone 6s recently, Apple might fix it for free.

The new iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus Service Program for No Power Issues affects models manufactured between October 2018 and August 2019. According to Apple, some devices “may not power on due to a component that may fail.” It has provided a serial number check to find out if you have an effected model.

Apple doesn’t specify what the repair entails, nor does it estimate how long a repair will take. The normal repair channels apply, as well as the warning that, “If your iPhone has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service.” Apple is also offering refunds for anyone who paid to have this issues repaired.

This isn’t the first time the iPhone 6s has been the target of a repair program. Back in 2016, Apple launched the iPhone 6s Program for Unexpected Shutdown Issues, and the worldwide battery replacement program was also triggered by issues with the iPhone 6.

The No Power program covers affected iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus devices for 2 years after the first retail sale of the unit.