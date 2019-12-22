The 10 best Apple Arcade games (so far)

What the Golf? is hilarious, weird, mildly challenging, and kind of stupid. I absolutely love it. It’s always about golf, but you can get idea of the zany directions in which it takes that foundation in by playing one of the first levels. You’ll find a house on a golf course, and so you pull back your finger (or press a button on your controller) to set the angle and force for the ball and, well, that’s when you find out that it’s the house that’s moving. And then you’ll keep putting this ranch house around the screen until it tumbles over the hole, prompting the screen to erupt into big, orange letters that scream, “HOME IN ONE.”

There are hours of this, and somehow What the Golf? gets even crazier without losing much momentum. It’s billed as a golf game for people who don’t like golf, but frankly, this is a game that everyone should love.