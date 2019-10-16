Night Sight fight: The iPhone 11 kinda destroys the Pixel 4 with low light camera shots

We have a lot of testing to go before we can reach a verdict on Google's new Pixel 4 smartphone, but the early results show it’s in for a big fight with the iPhone 11. We tested the improved Night Sight against the iPhone 11’s Night mode to see which camera could snap a better nighttime shot. The first impressions are very one-sided.

That’s very surprising. Apple’s Night mode was largely seen as playing catch-up to Google’s version on the Pixel 3, and we all assumed that the Pixel 4 would take another leap to show Apple who’s boss. That might not be the case.

Editor's note: The photos sampes were incorrectly labeled when this story originally posted. It has been fixed.

Michael Simon/IDG Pixel 4 (left), iPhone 11 (right). Click to enlarge.

In the first test show, both cameras were able to illuminate the scene enough to see the whole building from a distance. However, Google blew out colors and lost much of the definition and shadows, while the iPhone 11 retained the integrity of the night and illuminated the parts that were shrouded in darkness.

Michael Simon/IDG Pixel 4 (left), iPhone 11 (right). Click to enlarge.

In our next shot, Apple outperformed Google when it came to color accuracy. The redness of the door on the church, the darkness of the sky, and the hue of the taxi in the foreground are all better represented by the iPhone 11.

Michael Simon/IDG Pixel 4 (left), iPhone 11 (right). Click to enlarge.

Both cameras performed impressively with this shot of an extremely dark apartment alley. The iPhone 11 gets a slight edge with the color of the ivy, bricks, and mulch, which all retained their deep hues and weren’t affected by the increased exposure.

Michael Simon/IDG Pixel 4 (left), iPhone 11 (right). Click to enlarge.

Finally, this shot of four posters in a room was taken with the lights off. Both grabbed plenty of light, but you can plainly see how superior the iPhone 11’s version is, with both brighter and deeper colors, and better clarity and definition.

We’ll keep testing these phones, but it certainly seems like Apple did more than just catch up with the Pixel on night sight—it might just be the phone to beat.