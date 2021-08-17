Grab a 512GB M1 Mac mini for the lowest price ever

We’re expecting Apple to release a new Mac mini sometime soon, but if you need one right now, this Amazon deal is really hard to pass up. The 521GB M1 Mac mini is down to $749 today when a $120 coupon is applied at checkout, knocking $150 off the MSRP and bringing it down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The M1 Mac mini is basically a 24-inch iMac without a display. It’s powered by Apple’s newest silicon and has 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, along with a pair of Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI, ethernet, and a headphone jack. It’s small enough to fit on a desk and light enough to carry in a bag without sacrificing any of the M1 power. In our review, we called it “the best value right now in Apple’s Mac lineup,” and were extremely impressed with the benchmarks we ran.

So quit worrying about what’s coming and grab a great Mac at a great price.