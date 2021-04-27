Home / Mac
The 512GB M1 Mac mini is down to its lowest price ever

Amazon is knocking $99 off the price.
If you’re looking longingly at the new 24-inch iMac but don’t have a thousand-plus bucks to drop on a new Mac, this Amazon deal has you covered. The 521GB M1 Mac mini is down to $800 today when you take an extra $29 at checkout. That’s $99 off the MSRP and the best price we’ve ever seen.

The M1 Mac mini is basically a 24-inch iMac without a display. It’s powered by Apple’s newest silicon and has 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, along with a pair of Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI, ethernet, and a headphone jack. It’s small enough to fit on a desk and light enough to carry in a bag without sacrificing any of the M1 power. In our review, we called it “the best value right now in Apple’s Mac lineup,” and our opinion of it hasn’t changed.

So quit stressing about which iMac color to buy and grab a Mac mini instead before the price goes back up.

