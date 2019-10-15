Apple releases iOS 13.1.3 and iPadOS 13.1.3 with lots of bug fixes

Apple’s latest mobile OS release has had a bit of an unusual launch cadence and kind of a rocky start. The company split iOS into iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 this year, with different initial launch dates. There have been several small updates to both OSes to fix a litany of bugs.

The latest release brings iOS and iPadOS up to version 13.1.3. There are no significant new features introduced, just a bunch of additional bug fixes. The release notes for iOS 13 are as follows:

Addresses an issue that could prevent a device from ringing or vibrating for an incoming call

Fixes an issue that may prevent opening a meeting invite in Mail.

Resolves an issue where data in the Health app may not display correctly after daylight savings time adjusts

Fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not download after restoring from iCloud Backup

Addresses an issue where apps might fail to download when restoring from ‌iCloud‌ Backup

Fixes an issue that can prevent Apple Watch from pairing successfully

Resolves an issue where notifications may not be received on ‌Apple Watch‌

Fixes an issue where Bluetooth may disconnect on certain vehicles

Improves connection reliability of Bluetooth hearing aids and headsets

Addresses launch performance for apps that use Game Center

The release notes for iPadOS are shorter, in part because that device doesn’t have the Phone app and doesn’t pair with Apple Watch.

Fixes an issue that may prevent opening a meeting invite in Mail

Fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not download after restoring from ‌iCloud‌ Backup

Addresses an issue where apps might fail to download when restoring from ‌iCloud‌ Backup

Improves connection reliability of Bluetooth hearing aids and headsets

Addresses launch performance for apps that use Game Center