Apple releases macOS Catalina Supplemental Update

Bug fixes for Apple’s Mac operating system.

Apple on Tuesday released an update for macOS 10.15 Catalina that fixes a few bugs. Here’s what the update does, according to the release notes:

  • Improves installation reliability of macOS Catalina on Macs with low disk space

  • Fixes an issue that prevented Setup Assistant from completing during some installations

  • Resolves an issue that prevents accepting iCloud Terms and Conditions when multiple iCloud accounts are logged in

  • Improves the reliability of saving Game Center data when playing Apple Arcade games offline

To install the update, you need an internet connection. Go to System Preferences and double-click on Software Update. Your Mac will check online for the update and will tell you when it’s available. (You can also get to Software Update via Apple menu > About This Mac, then click on the Software Update button in the Overview section.) The update is nearly 1GB in size.

