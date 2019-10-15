Apple releases macOS Catalina Supplemental Update

Apple on Tuesday released an update for macOS 10.15 Catalina that fixes a few bugs. Here’s what the update does, according to the release notes:

Improves installation reliability of macOS Catalina on Macs with low disk space

Fixes an issue that prevented Setup Assistant from completing during some installations

Resolves an issue that prevents accepting iCloud Terms and Conditions when multiple iCloud accounts are logged in

Improves the reliability of saving Game Center data when playing Apple Arcade games offline

To install the update, you need an internet connection. Go to System Preferences and double-click on Software Update. Your Mac will check online for the update and will tell you when it’s available. (You can also get to Software Update via Apple menu > About This Mac, then click on the Software Update button in the Overview section.) The update is nearly 1GB in size.