Macworld's November Digital Magazine: iPhone 11 Pro reviewed

Every day, Macworld brings you the essential daily news and other info about all things Apple. But staying on top of that torrent of information can be a constant challenge. One solution: the Macworld digital magazine.

In the November issue

In the November issue we review Apple’s latest and greatest phone yet: the iPhone 11 Pro. Find out why it’s the best iPhone ever. We also reviewed the iPhone 11: A hard to beat combination of price, features, and quality.

Also in this month’s issue:

• MacUser: Make sure you save your data before deleting an Apple ID account

• MacUser Reviews: ExpanDrive 7, JustPlay

• iOS Central: iOS 13: The first 6 things to do after you upgrade, plus our favorite hidden features

• iOS Central Reviews: LumaFusion 2.0, Adonit Note

• Working Mac: Reviews of TeamViewer, LogMeIn Pro, Postbox 7, and Eve Energy Strip

• Playlist: See the Apple Music web app beta, plus we have reviews of the Denon DP-450USB turntable, Sony SRS-XB32 Bluetooth speaker, Marshall Stanmore II Voice bluetooth speaker, and Edifier W860NB ANC headphones

• Mac 911: How to find documents after disabling iCloud sync, find missing apps on your Mac, and get the best image export from Photos in macOS.

Take note

Check out the responsive view on our platform. While in the issue, swipe to an article page (for example, MacUser) tap the screen to reveal the app menu, go to the bottom menu and tap the text icon (bottom right). To go back to PDF view, tap the PDF icon in the same location.

You’ll need your email and subscription password to access your issues on the new platform. If you haven’t created a password for your subscription, follow the steps below.

To set up your account with a password for the Digital Edition of Macworld:

While connected to wi-fi, go to the Macworld app on your device. Tap the 'Account' icon in the bottom right. upper left menu > My Account.

If you're a Print or Digital Subscriber: Tap the 'Sign In' option. Tap the 'Sign Up' button. Enter your email address and create a password. Keep your password somewhere safe. Tap the 'Continue' button. Go to 'Library' tab. Enjoy!

If you've subscribed from within the app (in-app purchase): Tap 'Restore Purchases'. Tap 'Restore'. Go to the 'Library' tab. Download your prior pruchases Enjoy!



From a desktop, go to macworld.com/customer_service to create a password for your subscription. (If you read the Replica edition through Zinio, your process will not change.)

Should you need assistance, please call 800-288-6848, or email us at macworld@emailcustomerservice.com, and we’ll be happy to help you.

Please update to the latest version of our app in the App Store.

How to subscribe

Sign up for our digital magazine. Existing subscribers can log in to access to their issues.

Our magazine can also be found through a variety of other digital newsstands such as Apple News+, Google Play, Kindle and Nook.