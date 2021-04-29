Home / Software

Macworld Podcast: Our favorite iOS 14.5 and macOS Big Sur 11.3 features

Macworld Podcast episode 740.
Macworld Podcast
By Macworld Staff
iOS 14.5 new features
Apple

Apple released iOS 14.5, and it is a major update to the iPhone operating system. We’ll talk about our favorite features in iOS 14.5 on this episode of the Macworld Podcast. 

 This is episode 740 with Jason CrossMichael Simon, and Roman Loyola

Get info 

For more information about iOS 14.5, check out these articles. 

Listen to episode 740

How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

  • Follow