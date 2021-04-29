Macworld Podcast: Our favorite iOS 14.5 and macOS Big Sur 11.3 features

Apple released iOS 14.5, and it is a major update to the iPhone operating system. We’ll talk about our favorite features in iOS 14.5 on this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 740 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
Get info
For more information about iOS 14.5, check out these articles.
- iOS 14.5 is out now with lots of new features and improvements
- What is App Tracking Transparency and how do you block app tracking?
- Why is Apple crippling the HomePod audio experience on the Mac?
- How to use your iPhone and Apple TV to calibrate your TV’s picture
Listen to episode 740
