iPhone rumors, Mac rumors, your hot takes, and more

We’re talking rumors, rumors, and more rumors! Find out what we could see in the next iPhone and Mac—and could Apple come out with its own AR headset? It’s all in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 673 with Jason Cross , Leif Johnson, and Roman Loyola.
Listen to episode 673
The rumor mill
The rumor mill has been churning the past couple of weeks. Here are links to what we discussed on the show.
Report: ‘AirPods Pro’ to Launch End of October with New Design, New Noise-Canceling Feature and $260 Price Tag (MacRumors)
Apple AR glasses rumors: Latest reports point to 2020 release
Quanta Reportedly Supplying Apple With ‘Autonomous Driving Solutions’ (MacRumors)
Your hot takes
These comments caught our eye this week.
16-inch MacBook Pro: from @ShinChven
No more iTunes: from @YorgosHelios
You don’t have to buy a new phone every year: from @Halo9x
