HomePod update adds multi-user support, ambient sounds, Handoff, and sleep timers

Apple released iOS 13.2 today. HomePod uses a sort of customized version of iOS, and is updated through the Home app on an associated iPhone. So HomePod updates are often associated with iOS updates, and the HomePod update that comes with iOS 13.2 is particularly impactful.

This update brings several of the features that Apple has long promised for its smart speaker, and which its competitors have enjoyed for years. The official release notes lists them quite concisely:

iOS 13.2 provides support for new HomePod features: The ability for HomePod to recognize the voices of different family members to provide a personalized experience

Handoff music, podcasts or phone calls by bringing your iPhone close to HomePod

Add music to your HomeKit scenes

Play relaxing high-quality soundtracks with Ambient Sounds

Set sleep timers to fall asleep to music or Ambient Sounds

How to update your HomePod

By default, your HomePod should update automatically, but that can take several days. You can force the update by doing this:

First, update the iPhone to which your HomePod is associated to iOS 13.2. Then open the Home app. Tap the House icon in the upper left. In the Speakers & TVs section, tap Software Update. One the update in finished downloading, tap Install.

It will take a few minutes to update, then you can enjoy these new features.