Apple releases macOS 10.15.1 Catalina update

Apple on Tuesday released an update to macOS Catalina, its operating system for the Macintosh. Version 10.15.1 comes after the company released the macOS Catalina Supplemental Update earlier this month.

If you just put in your order for Apple’s new AirPods Pro, you’ll want to install this update, which will allow you to use the AirPods Pro with your Mac.

Apple also includes a couple of Siri updates. You can now grant Apple permission to store your Siri and Dictation interactions, and you also can delete your Siri and Dictation history.

The Home app gets HomeKit Secure Video, which you can use with security cameras and has people, animal, and vehicle detection. There’s also support for AirPlay 2-enabled speakers.

For folks who can’t get enough Emoji, the update includes over 70 new characters.

According to the release notes, the update has the following bug fixes.

Restores the ability to view file names in the All Photos view in Photos

Restores the ability to filter by favorites, photos, videos, edited, and keywords in Days view in Photos

Fixes an issue where Messages would only send a single notification when the option to repeat alerts was enabled

Resolves an issue that caused Contacts to launch to the previously opened contact instead of the contact list

Adds a two-finger swipe gesture for back navigation in Apple News

Resolves issues that may occur in the Music app when displaying playlists inside folders and newly added songs in the Songs list

Improves reliability of migrating iTunes library databases into the Music, Podcasts, and TV apps

Fixes an issue where downloaded titles were not visible in the Downloads folder in the TV app

How to install the macOS 10.15.1 Catalina update

To install the update, you need an internet connection. Go to System Preferences and double-click on Software Update. Your Mac will check online for the update and will tell you when it’s available. (You can also get to Software Update via Apple menu > About This Mac, then click on the Software Update button in the Overview section.)