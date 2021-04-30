How to set up Apple’s AirTag

Apple’s AirTag tracking device is used to help you find valuable items, like a backpack or briefcase, your keys, or anything else you want to keep close track of. It’s really easy to set up. Here’s how to set up an AirTag.

When you take the AirTag out of the box it has an insert to prevent the battery from connecting. Once you remove the insert, the battery connects and AirTag turns on. Place the AirTag near your iPhone, and the iPhone will sense it and automatically launch the setup process. Give the AirTag a name. Register with your Apple ID.

And that’s it! Now the AirTag is ready to go. You can put it in a key ring or one of the Loops that Apple sells. Belkin and other third-party companies are also selling AirTag accessories. Or you can simply stash an AirTag in a pocket of your bag.

