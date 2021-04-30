Who needs an iMac? The M1 MacBook Pro is $200 off today

We thought we had seen the best deal ever on the M1 MacBook Pro when the price dropped to $1,349 last week. Well, today’s it’s even cheaper. Amazon is selling the 512GB MacBook Pro for $1,300 when the $50 coupon is applied at checkout. That’s $50 less than the previous all-time low.

If you need a refresher, the MacBook Pro has Apple’s new M1 processor, which brings impressive speed gains over the prior model as well as up to 20 hours of battery life, 8GB of unified memory, and a 16-core neural engine—essentially the same system-on-chip that’s in the 24-inch iMac with a smaller 13-inch retina display. The MacBook Pro also has a Touch ID sensor to the right of the Touch Bar, a pair of Thunderbolt ports, and comes in either silver or space gray. the new Magic Keyboard. In our 4.5-star review, we praised the MacBook Pro as “an astounding machine” and “a revolutionary moment for the Mac.”

We loved the 512GB MacBook Pro at its normal $1,499 price tag, but for $1,300, it’s an absolute steal. So go grab one.