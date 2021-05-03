Price, storage, ports keep Macworld buyers away from Apple’s new products

On a day when three major products went on sale—a new 24-inch iMac, 12.9 iPad Pro with Liquid Retina XDR display, and an Apple TV 4K with a new Siri Remote—Macworld readers would usually be lining up to preorder and make sure they were among the first to get their hands on the newest Apple devices. As it turns out, more than a few of you didn’t buy anything.

T-minus 30 minutes till preorders (we think). What are y'all buying today? — Macworld (@macworld) April 30, 2021

We were intrigued by the result that more than half of the respondents to our poll said they weren’t buying anything. We figured the poll would be a healthy mix of the three products, but we weren’t expecting a clear majority of “Nothing.” A lot of you have been waiting for a new iMac, a new Siri Remote was high on everyone’s wish list, and the mini LED display is one of Apple’s best display innovations in years. And when we dug a little deeper, it appeared that there were a few recurring issues.

We need your help with a story. If you wanted to preorder one of Apple's new devices but didn't why? (None of these? Leave a comment!) — Macworld (@macworld) May 1, 2021

Here are a few of the comments that caught our eye.

Storage and port shortage

You had the biggest issue with storage, particularly in the iMac. Apple only offers a 256GB SSD in the $1,299 and $1,499 iMac models, with upgrades starting at $200. That’s not a lot of storage for a desktop computer—though to be fair, Apple’s $5,999 Mac Pro also starts at 256GB of storage—and many of you felt you were being nickel-and-dimed.

To start iMac out with only 256GB of storage in 2021 is insulting to consumers, and so 2007. pic.twitter.com/WDkyy6kRFe — Tim (@timswork) April 30, 2021

I wanted to be in the iMac group. Then Apple decided to get chintzy with the SSD capacities and skimp on ports and such until you get into the $1500 and up range. So I’ll stick with what I’ve got. — autigers (@autigers1970) April 30, 2021

Also waiting on the next iMac hopefully with more built-in storage. 2 TB internal is less than my 2015 iMac. — Douglas M (@DugMickGee) April 30, 2021

A big part of it is that they're too expensive. Also the lack of USB-A ports, and I do still need Boot Camp. So I'm still wedded to the Intel chip. And I do HATE the nasty, flat keyboard. Ugh. — ben_marko (@BobfromCT) May 1, 2021

The entry-level iMac has just a pair of Thunderbolt ports, while the higher models have an additional two USB 3 ports and gigabit ethernet on the power adapter. That’s a far cry from the veritable bevy of expansion options on the older iMac, which includes six USB ports, ethernet, and an SDXC card slot. Many of you think that the next iMac will address these issues, so you opted to hold off for now.

Waiting for iMac Pro. — Alain Paradis, 🚴🏻‍♂️ (@alainparadis) May 2, 2021

Waiting for products to mature! — Roger Owens (@rogerowens) May 2, 2021

Waiting for 27 inch iMac — David Bailey 🗣 (@heydavidbailey) May 1, 2021

And some of you wanted to see more from the processor. Even though Apple put its new M1 chip in the iMac, it’s the same one that’s in the Mac mini, which costs hundreds less.

I wanted an iMac but the M1 processor is dated and with the rumors about an M1X or M2 processor you are buying into the past. — AvanCade (@AvanCadeNL) May 2, 2021

iPad problems

The iPad is definitely a luxury tablet, but many of you felt the price isn’t justified, despite the additions of an M1 processor, Thunderbolt support, and mini LED display in the 12.9-inch model.

No real benefit. iPad Pro is more than good enough and M1 iMac offers nothing new over the M1 MacBook Air bought earlier this year. Had that iMac screen been larger or the iPad capable of running macOS, then I would likely have parted with my dear pennies. — Patrick Tucker (@tuckersnet) May 1, 2021

If they opened it up to be a general purpose machine, iPad Pro! As it is, only some air tags — Seth Trotz (@strotz) April 30, 2021

I did not preorder. I want the M1 iPad Pro, but I’m not buying until they bring Pro apps (particularly Xcode) to the iPad platform. Period. https://t.co/xXfGIzLlnp — publicfarley (@publicfarley) May 2, 2021

Apple TV static

Apple’s new streaming box turned away some buyers as well, with some of you lamenting Apple’s lack of any real updates to the Apple TV. Many also balked at the price.

As much as I hate the Apple Remote and no 4K on my HD, I don’t hate it enough to pay $170 for a barely upgraded box. I swear they are going to pull an iPad 3 and upgrade it again once the chip situation gets better. — Eugene Kim 김영훈 (@eugeneyk) May 1, 2021

Apple TV not enough of an upgrade from my 4-5 year 4K first gen, I was expecting A14 and a massive increase all over to move it closure to gaming consoles 😂 — Mr (@mau_a_) May 1, 2021

Waiting for something better

And finally, some of you just wanted something different and are willing to wait a little longer.

None of the above. I don’t need any of them. I’m waiting for the Mac Pro with the silicone chip. — Winton Bochanowicz (@Wintoons) May 1, 2021

Still wait for new mini 😳 — Ponginho7 (@ponginho7) April 30, 2021