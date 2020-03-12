A look at what we could see in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

A new Home screen! New AR and fitness apps! New optical character recognition for Apple Pencil! And that’s just the start of what we could see in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14! We’ll talk about what Apple has in the works in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

