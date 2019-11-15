News

Apple to remove vaping apps from the App Store

After a spate of recent illnesses and deaths, Apple is going to remove apps related to vaping products.

Staff Writer, Macworld |

ios13 app store hero
Apple

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by Macworld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

According to a report from Axios, Apple is going to remove apps that control vaping products from the App Store. 

Apple has never allowed apps that allow a person to purchase vaping related products, but there are many apps made to be used in conjunction with them (to control time, temperature, lighting, and so on). Other related apps to get the axe include vaping-themed social networking and news apps. If you have such an app already installed it will continue to work, however.

Apple issued the following statement to Axios:

We take great care to curate the App Store as a trusted place for customers, particularly youth, to download apps. We’re constantly evaluating apps, and consulting the latest evidence, to determine risks to users’ health and well-being.

Recently, experts ranging from the CDC to the American Heart Association have attributed a variety of lung injuries and fatalities to e-cigarette and vaping products, going so far as to call the spread of these devices a public health crisis and a youth epidemic.

We agree, and we’ve updated our App Store Review Guidelines to reflect that apps encouraging or facilitating the use of these products are not permitted. As of today, these apps are no longer available to download.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Jason has written professionally about technology for about 20 years. He aims to figure out how complicated technology works and explain it in a way anyone can understand.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon