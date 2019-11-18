Apple releases iOS and iPadOS 13.2.3 with fixes for system search, Messages, and background apps

The release of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 has been anything but smooth and predictable. Apple has been hard at work addressing all the issues that have cropped up and making all the promised features available, but there's still some work to do.

On Monday, the company released iOS and iPadOS 13.2.3, with fixes for some rather important bugs. The release notes are as follows:

iOS 13.2.3 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone. This update: Fixes an issue where system search and search within Mail, Files, and Notes might not work.

Addresses an issue where photos, links, and other attachments might not display in the Messages details view.

Fixes an issue that could prevent apps from downloading content in the background.

Resolves issues that may prevent Mail from fetching new messages, and fail to include and quote original message content in Exchange accounts.

To download the update, open the Settings app, then tap General, then Software Update.

Apple is currently beta-testing iOS 13.3, which adds communication limits in Screen Time and a few other minor tweaks.