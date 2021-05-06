Home / Mac

Macworld Podcast: Your hot takes on the 24-inch iMac, AirTag, and more

Macworld Podcast episode 741.
Macworld Podcast
By Macworld Staff
m1 iMac
Apple

On this episode of the Macworld Podcast, it’s all about your hot takes. You’ve been on social media telling us why you didn’t but any of Apple’s new products. We talk about your comments and respond with a few of our own.

This is episode 741 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola

Listen to episode 741

You can see the hot take postings mentioned in this podcast listed below.

Passing on preorders 

Apple new 24-inch iMac, iPad Pro, AirTag, and Apple TV 4K became available for preorder recently. But many of you decided to pass on any of these products. Here’s why.

24-inch iMac 

A lot of Macworld readers think the new 24-inch iMac is too expensive.

Others don’t like the way the iMac is configured.

merlin wrightson iMac facebook
Facebook
victor schleich facebook iMac
Facebook

Apple TV 4K 

Some were unimpressed with the Apple TV 4K upgrade.

AirTag 

Apple new AirTag tracking device doesn’t have a hole in it. You can drill your own hole, or you can buy a holder that costs just as much (if not more) than the AirTag itself.

vlad neagu facebook airtag
Facebook

Foldable iPhone 15 

In a recent report, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that “Apple will likely launch a foldable ‌iPhone” in 2023. Most of the people who had a thought on this product don’t like it.

Facebook
tim stewart facebook folding iPhone
Facebook
Facebook

How to subscribe to the Macworld Podcast

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.

  • Follow