Anker's affordable PowerWave Fast Wireless Charger Stand is at the lowest price we've seen for Black Friday

If you're looking to add an affordable wireless charging stand to your desk, you could do worse than the Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Charger StandRemove non-product link. During Black Friday week (it's a week now) you can snag it for a 40% discount. At only $17.99, that makes it the cheapest we've seen, and one of the most affordable quality wireless charging stands around.

We reviewed the previous iteration of this Anker stand in our wireless chargers roundup, and found it to be of high quality but with a cable that's too short. This newer model does not include a USB power adapter, but does have a nice long 6-foot micro-USB cable.

The stand charges Android phones at 10W or iPhones at 7.5W when paired with a Quick Charge 3.0 power adapter. You may have one lying around, but if you don't, you can pick one up for less than $15. The entire back of the stand is covered by the charging coils, so you can charge with your phone in portrait or landscape orientation, and the charger should work through most cases.

[Week-long deal: Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Charger Stand on AmazonRemove non-product link.]