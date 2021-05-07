Home / Mac
Get a new M1 MacBook Air for less than $900 today

Amazon is slashing $100 off the MSRP.
If you’re in need of a new Mac notebook, there’s never been a better time to jump into Apple silicon: Amazon is selling the M1 MacBook Air with 256GB of storage for $900 today, $99 off the MSRP and within pennies of the best price we’ve ever seen.

The M1 MacBook Air is a powerful machine with the excellent M1 processor with an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU, a 13-inch Retina display, and incredible battery life. It also has the fantastic Magic Keyboard with integrated Touch ID, and a pair of Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports all wrapped up in a super lightweight design available in silver, space gray, or gold. We loved it in our 4.5-star review and our opinion of it hasn’t changed.

So if you’re looking for a great Mac that won’t break your bank, go grab one before the price shoots back up.

