Chipolo undercuts AirTag by a buck with its Find My tracker

And it has a keyring hole built in.
Michael Simon
Executive Editor Macworld
If you want a Find My tracker for your non-Apple things, the AirTag isn’t the only game in town anymore. Chipolo has opened up preorders for its One Spot tracker and it’s cheaper than the AirTag—by a buck.

The Chipolo One Spot tracker is available for $28 each or $90 for a pack of four and works exclusively with the Find My app. It’s $3 more expensive than the universal Chipolo One ($15 more for a pack of four). Chipolo’s site says the first batch of preorders have sold out and new orders will now ship in August.

Of note, the One Spot tracker has a keyhole ring for attaching to a set of keys without a separate adapter and offers lesser IPX5 water resistance, meaning it can sustain a blast of water but doesn’t guarantee against submersion. Like the AirTag, the One Spot uses a CR2032 replaceable battery and has a 120dB speaker so you can audibly locate it. However, the Chipolo One Spot does not include an ultra-wideband chip for precision tracking.

You can preorder the One Spot on Chipolo’s website.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.
