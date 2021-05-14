Colored MacBook Air with white bezels: Macworld readers aren’t having it

Color is the thing (again) with Apple products. Rumor has it that the MacBook Air could be next for a treatment like the 24-inch iMac, with a selection that combines pastel-like tones with a white bezel around the display.

Since the MacBook Air is Apple’s most popular laptop, we posted a render on Twitter of what the new version could look like and asked for a simple “Yay” or “Nay” vote on the look. After tallying the votes, it seems that most of you think a colorized take on the MacBook Air is a bad idea. About 56 percent voted “Nay.”

You let us know your reasoning behind your vote in your Twitter responses. Here are a few of them, and you can check out the Twitter thread to see more.

A choice you may or may not want

Some people welcome the colors. Some people hate the colors. Some wish Apple provided different color choices. While we wanted an answer from readers in black or white, apparently that was asking too much.

I believe there should be two colour categories – light and Dark – dark versions ( similar to the ones on back of new iMac ) should come with black bezels and black keys while the light versions ( similar to colour of Chin and stand of new Mac ) should come with white keys. — jitesh pujari (@jiteshpujari1) May 13, 2021

Navy blue for sure needed — Saffy🌊 (@kingsa1f) May 12, 2021

All black please. — Nazar Malieiev (@malyeyev) May 12, 2021

midnight blue would be amazing 😍 way better than sky blue — Freak-A-Leak (@iAppleLeaks) May 11, 2021

eeeuuwwwww — John Unwick (@bymalaysia) May 11, 2021

Time to get a bucket… got to puke — Sudeep HM (@sudeephm) May 12, 2021

The bezels are the dealbreaker

The boarder around the display—the bezel—is a big deal. Its size affects how much of the screen you can use, and its color can affect how your eyes perceive the display colors as well as have a psychological affect. You have strong opinions about the bezel.

Small bezels = Yay

White bezels = Nay — Doomer (@Darkweb_182) May 12, 2021

Black bezels on screen may look awesome 👀 — Sam Grover (@SamGrov23475687) May 12, 2021

Would have been better if the bezels were black instead of white — Raunit Sureka (@superronny007) May 12, 2021

Yay on the colors. Nay on white bezel — Jon (@tech4now) May 12, 2021

Coloured MacBook would be a cool thing! But thay white bezel and black keyboard looks kinda hilarious! I hope the bezels remain black. — Rajshekhar Mukherjee (@rmukhfloyd) May 12, 2021

The white borders are fugly.. they make it look cheep. — Robert Cochrane (@TheGreatRobu) May 11, 2021

why are the edges of the screen so ugly ew — Alexx (@BaletLive) May 12, 2021

What matters most

For some, the colors are controversial. But some of you look beyond the colors. You’re more concerned about more important things. In the end, you know it’s what inside that counts.

Not upgradeable hardly fixable disposable products. Not what we need right now and in the future, I say that as an apple fan. — mymacfixer Brighton (@mymacfixer) May 12, 2021

As long as they got rid of the Touch Bar, I’m all-in. — Tim Kokesh (@timkokesh) May 11, 2021

Can’t wait to sell my 2019 MacBook Air and upgrade. I need that M1 or M2 chip 😭😂 — Elyi 🦋 (@Elyi1M) May 12, 2021

Have some thoughts you want to share about Mac color schemes, bezel sizes, or anything else in tech? Visit the Macworld Twitter feed and tweet at us.