Colored MacBook Air with white bezels: Macworld readers aren’t having it

Color is the thing (again) with Apple products. Rumor has it that the MacBook Air could be next for a treatment like the 24-inch iMac, with a selection that combines pastel-like tones with a white bezel around the display.
Since the MacBook Air is Apple’s most popular laptop, we posted a render on Twitter of what the new version could look like and asked for a simple “Yay” or “Nay” vote on the look. After tallying the votes, it seems that most of you think a colorized take on the MacBook Air is a bad idea. About 56 percent voted “Nay.”
You let us know your reasoning behind your vote in your Twitter responses. Here are a few of them, and you can check out the Twitter thread to see more.
A choice you may or may not want
Some people welcome the colors. Some people hate the colors. Some wish Apple provided different color choices. While we wanted an answer from readers in black or white, apparently that was asking too much.
The bezels are the dealbreaker
The boarder around the display—the bezel—is a big deal. Its size affects how much of the screen you can use, and its color can affect how your eyes perceive the display colors as well as have a psychological affect. You have strong opinions about the bezel.
What matters most
For some, the colors are controversial. But some of you look beyond the colors. You’re more concerned about more important things. In the end, you know it’s what inside that counts.
Have some thoughts you want to share about Mac color schemes, bezel sizes, or anything else in tech? Visit the Macworld Twitter feed and tweet at us.
